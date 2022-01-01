Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt drops awwdorable pictures featuring Ranbir Kapoor from their New Year getaway

Wishing her fans on New Year, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who has flown away to an unknown location to celebrate the occasion with Ranbir Kapoor, dropped some awwdorable pictures from her vacation. Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia posted a carousel of pictures from her New Year getaway. The first shows Alia posing for a cute selfie, while the next has Ranbir Kapoor sipping a drink from a silver glass. The last picture has a beautifully captured sunset. Sharing them, Alia wrote "Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy. Stay safe... smile... Be simple and love more!!!!! Happy New Year." She also shared images of giraffes and lions in the wild.

The post garnered several likes and comments among which was actor Arjun Kapoor, who wrote, "#nadaanparindeys." Happy New Year 2022 LIVE: Ranveer-Deepika, Aishwarya Rai, Akshay & other celebs wish fans with adorable posts

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for more than three years now. Undoubtedly,they make for Bollywood's most adorable couple. The two fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. They were seen together in public this month while promoting their upcoming movie. 'Brahmastra' was initially titled 'Dragon.' It features Kapoor as Shiva, a man born with special powers; Bhatt as Isha, his love interest, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan as Ranbir's mentor. It is set to release in theatres on September 9, 2022.

Alia also has 'Gangubai Katiawadi', 'RRR' and Karan Johar directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' in pipeline. On the other hand Ranbir Kapoor, awaits the release of 'Shamshera'. He will be seen sharing screen space with Alia in 'Brahmastra' and also has 'Animal' lined up.