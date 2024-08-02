Alia Bhatt congratulates Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale for their win at Paris Olympics 2024

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Alia Bhatt congratulates Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale

Alia Bhatt joined the Indian film industry in celebrating and congratulating Swapnil Kusale, Sarabjot Singh, and Manu Bhaker for their achievements at the Paris Olympics 2024. On her Instagram story, Alia posted a collage showcasing Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, and Swapnil Kusale.

Echoing the sentiments of every Indian, Alia shared her excitement, saying, “Making us proud with every shot! Congratulations! @bhakermanu @sarabjotsingh30 @swapnil_kusale @weareteamindia #Paris2024.”

On Thursday, India's Swapnil Kusale earned the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the Paris Olympics, marking a historic achievement as the first Indian to secure a medal in this event. Kusale finished third with a total score of 451.4, contributing to India's tally as their third shooting medal of the Games. Prior to this, Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker had already won a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event at the same Olympics.

Manu Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh won a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Paris Olympics. Bhaker had earlier secured a bronze in the women's individual 10m Air Pistol event. The duo triumphed over South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin with a 16-10 victory in the bronze medal play-off. So far, the Indian team has earned three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, all in shooting events.

Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally after securing third place in the women's individual 10m Air Pistol event. The Olympics kicked off on July 26 and will conclude on August 11.

Alia Bhatt on work front:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is set to star in 'Jigra,' which has a new release date. Originally slated for September 27, 2024, the film will now hit theaters on October 11, 2024. Alia announced the updated release date on Instagram, saying, "11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies." Additionally, Alia will appear alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Love & War,' which will also feature Vicky Kaushal.

In addition, Alia Bhatt will appear in the film 'Alpha,' which also stars Sharvari as a super agent. Directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously made his directorial debut with the hit Netflix series 'The Railway Men' in 2023, 'Alpha' marks a significant change for the action-packed franchise. Unlike the earlier series focused on male leads, this instalment highlights strong female characters.

