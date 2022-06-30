Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy: Farah Khan tells Neetu Kapoor 'Rishi Kapoor aka Chintu Ji is coming back'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS Farah Khan

All eyes are on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ever since the lovebirds announced their pregnancy. From fans to members of the film industry, almost everyone is currently talking about Alia and Ranbir's child. During the shoot of one of the episodes of 'Dance Deewane Juniors', the show's whole team decided to surprise Neetu Kapoor.

In the promo video shared by Colors TV, host Karan Kundrra is seen congratulating the 'dadi-to-be' Neetu Kapoor. Elated Neetu Kapoor thanked everyone for their wishes. She also said that this is the happiest and best news that she could have got.

Guest Farah Khan is also seen in the clip. 'Chintu ji wapas aarahe hai (Rishi Kapoor is coming back)," Farah said in the promo.

At this, an emotional Neetu Kapoor responded with a big 'haan'. Alia and Ranbir tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just after two months of their marriage, the couple, on Monday, announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood.

"Our baby ..... coming soon," Alia wrote on Instagram, adding a picture from her ultrasound appointment. She also posted a picture which features two lions and a lion cub.

A day after announcing her pregnancy, Alia thanked everyone for their wishes.

"Overwhelmed with all the love. I have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment of our lives with all the love and blessings. Thank you to every single one of you," she posted on Instagram.

She also called out reports that claimed that the former has planned her pregnancy in such a way that her film commitments are not affected.

The reports also stated that Ranbir would be flying down to the UK "to pick up" Alia.

Expressing disappointment over misogynistic coverage of her pregnancy news, Alia took to Instagram Story and wrote, "Meanwhile we still live in some people's heads we still live in some patriarchal world.. FYI. Nothing has gotten delayed!!!! No one needs to PICK anyone up. I am a woman, not a parcel!!!!! I do not need to REST at all but good to know you'll have a doctors certification as well :) This is 2022. Can we pls get out of this archaic way of thinking! Now if you would excuse me.. my shot is ready."

Alia is currently in the UK for the shoot of her Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone'.

