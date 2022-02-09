Alia Bhatt has special name connection with Allu Arjun, desires to work with Pushpa actor

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Alia Bhatt desires to work with Allu Arjun

Pushpa: The Rise has become a national and international phenomenon. From receiving critical applause from celebrities, critics and audiences who can’t stop raving about how brilliant the movie is, Allu Arjun starrer can be termed as the most popular entertainer of the year. Interestingly, actor's popularity reached new heights with several Bollywood celebrities in awe of his graceful screen presence, acting and dance moves. Also, box office numbers are the proof! With many celebrities expressing their desire to work with Allu, actress Alia Bhatt has also revealed that she is 'more than glad' to work with Pushpa actor.

Alia said that her entire family is Allu Arjun's fan. She said, "My entire family has watched ‘Pushpa’ and became fans of Allu Arjun. They are asking me when I will get a chance to get paired opposite him. As they call me Aalu at home, they are asking, ‘Aalu, when will you work with Allu?’ I’m more than glad to jump aboard if I get a chance to work with him."

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Sukumar's directorial 'Pushpa: The Rise' is one of the most hyped movies in India right now. The film which hit the theaters on December 17, has been trending on social media with fans creating their own version of the reels on the film's popular lines and its peppy songs.

'Pushpa: The Rise' portrays Allu Arjun in the role of a sandalwood smuggler. It chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Helmed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the upcoming period movie is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai". Alia is seen in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Also starring Ajay Devgn, the film is produced by Bhansali and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). The film will have its much-awaited world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.