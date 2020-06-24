Ali Zafar remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with throwback photos, says 'still can't get over it'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIZAFAR Ali Zafar remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with throwback photos

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 but fans and celebrities are still able to get over the shocking news. The actor's friends and loved ones have been sharing their old memories with him on social media and remembering the good old times they have spent together. Recently, actor and singer Ali Zafar shared a throwback photo with Sushant and shared that he still can't believe that the Kedarnath actor and has left us.

Featuring director Shabinaa Khan and Rohini Iyer, Ali Zafar's photo showed flaunting his infectious smile. The picture is from a party. Zafar wrote, "Thank you for sharing this Shabinaa. I remember this night vividly. He was one of the warmest and nicest people I had met in the industry. So full of life and always smiling. Still can’t get over it."

Earlier, Rohini Iyer had too shared a heartfelt post on Sushant's death and urged netizens to remember him in good rather than using his death for a personal agenda. She wrote, "This has to be said . My best friend is no more , I still have a bloody hard time accepting that and whenever I check social media to check up on news on him, I read fiction and instead of finding people online , i see peddlers . Peddlers pushing their agendas to promote themselves and their causes . Every single person who wants their two bit fame has an opinion on his life ."

She added, "Firstly, he didn’t give a fuck about fame or your opinions. He didn’t care about these people who are busy posting about not being in touch with him. For the record, he didn’t care about being in touch. He hated fake friends, phone calls and small talk. He rejected your parties, you didn’t shun him. He rejected your lobbies . He didnt need camps, he had his own kingdom. He was a fighter . He made his own place in the sun. He was an outsider and he never cared about being a insider . That’s because he had a life beyond films. The industry was a small part of his life , he had many worlds beyond that."

"He didn’t give a shit about success. He never failed . He has given more super hits than any of his other contemporaries . He just didn’t care about the 100 crore club. He didn’t want to belong to any club or be part of the rat race . He didn’t care about awards . He walked out of an award function just cos he got bored. This was even before they announced his best actor award. You had to be a lot more interesting than a bloody trophy to hold his attention. He was a force of nature. His accomplishments are multifold. He was as simple as quantum physics . He was a crazy genius. He read Sartre and Nietzsche , he studied astronomy and stoicism , he wrote poetry , played the guitar , wrote with his left and right hand. He cared about saving the planet , the world , about going to Mars, he invested in charities , in science projects and innovations that were beyond your comprehension . So please don’t try to make sense of him or reduce his talent to serve your mere agenda."

For the unknown, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. He was said to be battling depression for the last six months. Police found medicines and medical prescriptions at his home. As the probe continues, police have also recorded statements of many of his closed ones including Rohini Iyer.

