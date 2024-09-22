Ali Abbas Zafar accuses Vashu Bhagnani of non-payment, producer owes THIS much to the filmmaker

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ali Abbas Zafar accuses Vashu Bhagnani of non-payment

=The troubles of producer Vashu Bhagnani and his Pooja Entertainment are not ending. After being accused of not paying lakhs of rupees to the crew members of his films, now director Ali Abbas Zafar has accused Bhagnani of not paying his fees of Rs 7.30 crore for the biggest flop of the year 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

The film starred Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles and was made on a huge budget of Rs 350 crore, the film could only earn Rs 100 crore at the box office, leaving the production house and everyone associated with the film disappointed. According to reports, Ali Abbas Zafar has filed a complaint with the Directors Association against Pooja Entertainment alleging that he has not been paid Rs 7.30 crore. On July 31, 2024, the Directors Association wrote to the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) about the complaint and sought intervention.

When FWICE later sent a letter to Vasu Bhagnani seeking clarification on Ali Abbas Zafar's claims, Pooja Entertainment refuted the director's claims, saying, 'The dues claimed are not a valid claim and are liable for various set-offs, as we have been informed by Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Films Ltd.'

FWICE has now sought evidence from the director to support its claims of non-payment of dues. Meanwhile, Ali has refused to comment on the issue publicly and according to reports, he does not want it to be discussed in the media, as he fears it will further delay his payments.

Earlier, FWICE president BN Tiwari had revealed that Pooja Entertainment owes over Rs 65 lakh to crew members of three films - Mission Raniganj, Ganpat and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In June, it was also reported that Vasu Bhagnani had sold the seven-storey plush office of Pooja Entertainment in Mumbai to pay off a debt of Rs 250 crore and the production house had also laid off 80 per cent of its workforce.

Also Read: National Daughter's Day: 5 on-screen daughter-parent jodis which have our heart