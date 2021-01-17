Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna have cutest wish for each other on 20th anniversary

Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna have completed '20 years of togetherness' on Sunday. Taking to the social media the couple shared perfect greetings for each other. Akshay Kumar posted a cute picture of themselves on Twitter, wherein the actor is seen sporting a white shirt while Twinkle dressed in a stunning royal blue ensemble hugs him from the back.

Wishing his wife, 'Kesari actor' wrote: "The surest I’ve ever been of a partnership...twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn’t have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near, Happy anniversary Tina."

Actress Rakulpreet Singh dropped a red heart emoji and wrote, "Happpy happpy anniversary to both of you @akshaykumar @mrsfunnybones happiness forever."

On the other hand, Twinkle shared the same photograph and said "You are the beauty and the brawn in this partnership and I can't even say I am the brain, because you are smarter than me. We don't need each other to be complete (that's just a cliche from soppy ballads) but we want to have the other one around always and that is perhaps the only way it is meant to be. Happy Anniversary Mr K."

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most desirable couples in Bollywood. Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot in January 2001. The couple have two children -- son, Aarav and a daughter named Nitara.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is shooting for Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re, also starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The film is billed as a cross-cultural love story. Reportedly, Sara plays a girl from Bihar, and she has romantic tracks with Akshay as well as Dhanush in the film. Written by Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re is slated to open in 2021.