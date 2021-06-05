Akshay Kumar starrer 'Khiladi' turns 29, Abbas-Mustan go on total recall

Image Source : TWITTER/ABBAS MUSTAN Akshay Kumar, Abbas Mustan

Filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan on Saturday evening posted a behind-the-scene snapshot with Akshay Kumar to mark 29 years of their film "Khiladi", along with a poster of the suspense thriller. In the image, a young Akshay is smiles at the camera with Abbas and Mustan on either side. The photo seems to be clicked at a party around the release of the film.

"Today marks #29YearsofKhiladi. The first hit of our career. Feels like yesterday with its memories still so vivid in our minds. Remembering the entire team of this very special movie on this very special day. Red heart," wrote the director duo as caption alongside the image on Instagram as well as their verified Twitter account.

They tagged cast members Akshay, Ayesha Jhulka, Johnny Lever, Deepak Tijori and Sabeeha, as well as composer duo Jatin-Lalit who had scored superhit music for the successful film, besides cinematographer Thomas Xavier and producers Venus.

"Khiladi", released on this day in 1992, was Akshay's third release and his first major hit. The film launched his stardom as an action hero and earned him the sobriquet of Bollywood's Mr Khiladi, or Khiladi Kumar, and also triggered off a series of unrelated "Khiladi" films.

For Abbas-Mustan, "Khiladi" was their second release. They shot to the big league after this film, calling the shots on hits like "Baazigar", "Soldier", "Humraaz", "Chori Chori Chupke Chupke", "Aitraaz", "Race" and "Race 2".

Akshay and Abbas-Mustan would work in "Ajnabee" (2001) and "Aitraaz" (2004) after "Khiladi".