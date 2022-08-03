Akshay Kumar relishes misal paav with Raksha Bandhan co-stars, shares sweetest pic with on-screen sisters

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar promotes Raksha Bandhan in Pune

Akshay Kumar and team Raksha Bandhan have been promoting the upcoming film in various Indian cities. Their latest stop was Pune and the Bollywood actor shared some adorable pictures on social media from the time he travelled with his co-stars and director Aanand L Rai. Ahead of the festival of Raksha Bandhan, Akshay's pictures with his on-screen sisters will melt your hearts.

Akshay Kumar relishes misal paav in Pune

Akshay Kumar relished Pune city's favourite delicacy misal paav with his co-stars from Raksha Bandhan. The Bollywood star shared a picture on social media in which he was seen dining with the team as a huge spread lay in front of them. In the image posted on social media, Akshay thanked the city and the local restaurant for making their trip special. He captioned his post, "Har Punekar ki jaan aur shaan, misal paav! After our hearts, now even our stomachs are full thanks to Shrimant Misal Aani Barech Kahi. Khoop chaan (sic)." Raksha Bandhan director Aanand L Rai also joined Akshay and the team on this fulfilling trip.

Akshay meets his fans at Raksha Bandhan promotional event

Apart from enjoying the local dishes during the Pune trip, Akshay also promoted his upcoming film at a local university. A huge crowd of his fans appeared to meet and greet the Bollywood superstar. Akshay clicked pictures with the cast in the midst of the huge crowd. Thanking the city and the university students for their warm response, Akshay wrote on Instagram, "Pune, it’s always a pleasure coming here. Thank you Sri Balaji University for giving Team #RakshaBandhan the warmest welcome Mazaa aa gaya (sic)."

Raksha Bandhan movie details

Describing Raksha Bandhan as a film that offers a solution to dowry, Akshay said it is a conscious effort on his part to tell stories that not only address a problem but also present a way out of it. The movie features Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth in the role of Kumar's on-screen sisters. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead opposite Kumar, the film was extensively shot in Chandni Chowk, New Delhi.

