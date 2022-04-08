Akshay Kumar's reacts to Drew Barrymore's EPIC dance to Chura Ke Dil Mera with Lilly Singh | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LILLY SINGH, TWITTER/PUSHP___ Lilly Singh and Drew Barrymore dance to Chura Ke Dil Mera, Akshay Kumar reacts

Can anyone ever replace Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's sizzling chemistry in Chura Ke Dil Mera? This would have been a valid question if asked before Friday, however, after Drew Barrymore and Lilly danced to this epic Bollywood song, we have our doubts. The actresses were at their casual best as they shook a leg to the popular number. What surprised many was when Barrymore lip sings to the song at the end of the video and says, "chali mai chali".

Bollywood buffs were obviously leaping with joy after Lilly Singh shared the video but they were also curiously waiting to see how Akshay and Raveena will react to the video. Well, Khiladi Kumar was quick to take notice of the video. Reacting to the video, he dropped a comment writing, "This is all," followed by a heart emoji.

The video was shared by Lilly on her verified Instagram account. "Finally met @drewbarrymore and she legit stole my heart. Also, didn’t she nail this?! Ugh. A queen. I had an absolute blast on @thedrewbarrymoreshow today. Fun fact, Drew and I met virtually during the pandemic and instantly became textually active friends, BUT this was our first time meeting in person. It was magical and real and she can keep my heart forever," she captioned the post.

For the unversed, 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' is a song from 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, the song is sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

The was recently remade as "Chura ke dil mera 2.0" for Shilpa Shetty's film "Hungama 2". In the reprised version, Shilpa grooves with Meezaan Jaffrey, Javed Jaffrey's son. They recreate the signature pelvic thrusts from the song that featured Shilpa with Akshay Kumar.

Directed by Priyadarshan, "Hungama 2" had Shilpa and Meezaan with Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash. The film was released on July 23 on OTT.