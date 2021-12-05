Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar pens emotional note as he wraps up shoot schedule of Ram Setu in Diu

The film is slated for a Diwali 2022 release

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Sunday (December 05) finished shooting for the Diu schedule of his upcoming action-adventure drama Ram Setu. Directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame, Ram Setu features Kumar as an archaeologist. The "Sooryavanshi" actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself from the location. "Taking back amazing memories of Diu as we end a schedule of #RamSetu. Natural beauty, lovely people, don’t miss the famous Pani Kotha fortress-jail at the back. The place is an incredible gem wrapped in history. Diu tujhe dil diya (Diu you have my heart)," Kumar, 54, wrote.

He shared his salt and pepper look from the film where he can be seen donning a bomber jacket paired with cargo pants and sneakers leaning against what looks a pillar of a fort's bastion.

The team of "Ram Setu" moved to Diu after wrapping up the film's Ooty schedule in October. In addition to Akshay, 'Ram Setu' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Produced by Prime Video alongside Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions, 'Ram Setu' is an action-adventure drama that tells a story rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

The film had gone on floors in March this year but was put on hold after Kumar and 45 other crew members tested positive for COVID-19. The film is slated for a Diwali 2022 release.

On a related note, Akshay will next be seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's "Atrangi Re", scheduled to release on Disney + Hotstar on December 24. The film also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

