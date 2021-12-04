Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/TWITTER-AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar sweetest birthday wishes to little fan wins internet

Superstar Akshay Kumar had the sweetest reply for a little fan who asked for a birthday wish from him on Twitter. The 'Khiladi' star undoubtedly has the craziest fan following! From 90s kids to the 20s kids, he has been leaving a strong imprint on each one of his fans with his exemplary persona. On Friday night, a little fangirl took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Dear @akshaykumar Sir, has been a huge fan for years. Today is my birthday and your wish will make my day. Away from home and birthday is always empty without family. Maybe your wish will bring a genuine smile to my face today."

Akshay couldn't stop himself to reciprocate the love sent by his little fan and tweeted, "Happy birthday dear Palak, even if you're away from home I'm sure your family's good wishes and love will keep you warm. Hope you have a great year ahead. Love and prayers."

Have a look at the coversation here:

Scores of fans chimed to the comments section and appreciated the star for his generosity to his admirers. One fan wrote, "Most down to earth superstar of #Bollywood Love You Forever Guruji". While, another wrote, "The savior of Bollywood #AkshayKumar we love you sir."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar who was last seen in the blockbuster film 'Sooryavanshi' is currently awaiting the release of Anand L Rai directorial 'Atrangi Re' co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

He will also be seen in much-anticipated movies like 'Raksha Bandhan' with Bhumi Pednekar, 'Bachchan Pandey' with Kriti Sanon, 'Ram Setu' with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha, 'Prithviraj' with Manushi Chhillar, and 'OMG 2' with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.