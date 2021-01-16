Image Source : TWITTER/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh wish 'dilli da Munda' Sidharth Malhotra on 36th birthday

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has turned 36 on Saturday. The actor is celebrating his birthday with his parents who are in the town. With big films in the pipeline, the year appears to be a good one for the actor. As the actor rang in his special day, his co-stars and Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend sweet wishes for him. Sidharth's Brothers co-star Akshay Kumar shared a collage of pictures from their promotions for the film and claimed that they need to meet soon.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Seems like we need to meet soon to strike a new pose, until then wishing you a power-packed year! Happy birthday brother @SidMalhotra."

Aiyyari co-star Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet Singh also had cute birthday wishes for Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday. Bajpayee tweeted, "O mr. @SidMalhotra a very happy birthday.. dilli da Munda !!! Keep shining my friend!!" Rakul also shared a picture on Instagram stories and wrote, "Happppy Happppy bday sidboy. Have a happy healthy fit year."

Talking about his plans for his 36th birthday, Sidharth Malhotra told HT, "This year, I have got my parents here in town. So, I think something intimate maybe, nothing major planned. I missed family time last year so I am thanking God that I will get to spend family time."

On asked about his wishlist, he added, "For people to see Shershaah. It’s an amazing life story of this true, real life hero, which I have been working on for many, many years. It has had a very long journey from different directors, different producers and finally we have this film. I would really love for people to see it and as many people can see it and they see it in a safe manner, in the most convenient and the most accessible manner possible. So, hoping that people get to see it very soon."