Akshay Kumar gives glimpse of Ram Setu's script reading session with Jacqueline Fernandez

In November last year, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced his next film Ram Setu. Making the annoucement, the actor shared a poster that read 'myth or reality.' Now, Akshay has given a sneak peek into the "script reading session" with the team of the movie. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor has shared a photo wherein he can be seen sitting on a table with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and the other team of Ram Setu.

Sharing the photo, Akshay wrote, "The team that preps together excels together! An extremely productive script reading session with the team of #RamSetu this evening. Can’t wait to begin filming this one.@jacquelinef143 @nushrrattbharuccha #AbhishekSharma #CapeOfGoodFilms @abundantiaent @ivikramix #DrChandraprakashDwivedi."

Ram Setu is backed by Akshay Kumar's production house and will be directed by Abhishek Sharma. Soon after the announcement, Akshay had met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to seek permission to begin shooting in Ayodhya for the film. The Chief Minister appreciated the actor's efforts in making films with social messages.

Announcing the film and sharing the posters on Diwali last year, Akshay Kumar had written, "This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt -- #RamSetu. Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali."

In the posters, the actor was seen wearing a long hairdo and a grey shirt, cargo pants with a saffron scarf around his neck. He had an intense look and carried a shoulder bag, as he walked down a narrow strip of land that divides what appears to be the ocean. In the background of the poster was an image of Lord Ram.

On the work front, Akshay has many films lineuped. He will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, in which he plays ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi. He plays a RAW agent in Bell Bottom, and brings alive the heroism of Prithviraj Chauhan in Prithviraj. He also has Bachchan Pandey that he is currently shooting with Jacqueline, Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush and Raksha Bandhan in his kitty.