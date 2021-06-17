Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore for school building in J&K's LoC village

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Thursday donated Rs 1 crore for a school building in remote Tulail village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. He went there to meet jawans of the paramilitary Border Security Force who are guarding the LoC with Pakistan. The actor reached Neeru village by a helicopter around noon and thereafter started interaction with locals and the deployed security forces.

"Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore for the construction of the school building in Neeru village of Tulail. He visited the area to boost the morale of the deployed army soldiers and the BSF troopers with whom he interacted for a long time.

"He also danced with the locals in the village who turned out to see and meet the actor. The function was organised by BSF troopers posted on an LoC post in Neeru village. Akshay has appreciated the army, BSF and the locals for leading hardy lives in the area braving heavy snowfall and extreme inaccessibility", sources said.

Taking to his Instagram, Akshay posted a series of picture with Jawans. He wrote "Spent a memorable day with the @bsf_india bravehearts guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience… meeting the real heroes... My heart is filled with nothing but respect."

BSF dropped a video on their Twitter and wrote that the actor visited a forward post in north Kashmir’s Gurez sector. "As the country is entering into the 75th year of Independence, @akshaykumar once again comes to meet the #bravehearts guarding the borders. Here he arrives at one of the forward locations of @BSF_Kashmir on #LoC.," the BSF tweeted along with the video.

