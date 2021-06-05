Image Source : TWITTER/@MOVIESBUZZ9,@DILEEPK7441 Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi back FICCI Corona awareness drive

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar along with filmstars from different regions come together to be part of a social campaign to create awareness of Covid appropriate behaviour, importance of vaccination etc.

The campaign is titled 'Corona Ko Harana Hai'. Telugu icon Chiranjeevi, Tamil star Arya, and Kannada star Punit Rajkumar are also part of the campaign. On Saturday, Akshay shared a video on social media and wrote, "Sharing some important tips on COVID appropriate behaviour which are a must even after vaccination in order to fight this pandemic. Please watch and take note"

The campaign will be launched in Punjabi, Marathi and Hindi, by The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

Sanjay Gupta, Chairperson of the FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee, sa id: "Thanks to the heroic efforts of our healthcare workers and various NGOs, we are at a point where it's beginning to feel like the ti de is turning. But we must remain vigilant to protect ourselves, our familie s and our communities from the continued spread of the virus. This is a cruc ial period to scale vaccinations and implement an effective preventive programme to ensure that we are prepared for the future and minimise the impact o f the virus on lives and livelihoods."

"It's incumbent on us to come together to inform and provide specific education through effective communication strategy to all Indians and enable everyone to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour," Gupta added.