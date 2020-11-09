Akshay Kumar calls director Raghava Lawrence his constant guide| See post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar calls Laxmii director Raghava Lawrence his 'constant guide'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday penned down a heartfelt note for Raghava Lawrence, director of his OTT release 'Laxmii.' Taking to the Twitter, Akshay shared a video of Raghava giving final touch to the actor's make-up for the 'Bam Bholle' song in the film. Through his post, Akshay called his director Raghava his constant guide throughout the journey of Laxmii.

Tweeting the video, Akshay captioned it saying, "Finishing touches being added by the man himself, my director @offl_lawrence Raghava Lawrence who's been my constant guide throughout this journey of #Laxmii Now it's over to you guys."

Akshay's co-star Kiara Advani thanked Raghava for making her a part of this film. "Thankyou so much @offl_Lawrence Sir for making me a part of this wonderful film Folded handsCrossed fingers May God bless us all today as our movie releases."

Talking about the streaming of Laxmii, Akshay tweeted "Entertainment ka dhamaka, full of comedy and horror is here for you. #Laxmii streaming now on @DisneyplusHSVIP."

Meanwhile, Kiara too took to the micro-blogging site, saying "It's time for you to sit back and hold tight, kyunki #Laxmii is no less than a roller coaster rideFire Streaming now on @DisneyplusHSVIP! #LaxmiiStreamingNow

Earlier, Raghava Lawrence in a note, "Hi friends and fans, My Hindi debut direction movie Laxmi is releasing in #Disneyplushotstar at 7.05 pm today. Through Tamil movie Kanchana I wanted to convey the pain and struggles of transgender's and the movie received lot of appreciation from transgender's community and the public."

"Similarly, when Akshay sir is acting in it's Hindi remake, I hope the message will reach to wider audience. Normally actors won't accept such tough roles but I believe Akshay sir being such a good human being he cares a lot for the society and previously he has given so many good message films," Lawrence added.

"My special thanks to Akshay sir for accepting and doing this role and I'd like to extend my Thanks to sister Shabina for the whole process of this film, Tusshar sir, Kiara Advani for acting beautifully, My DOP Vetri, my co- directors and to all technicians who worked for this film," he further wrote.

"I hope you all will see and enjoy the movie today at 7.05pm," he added.

The film is a horror comedy that features Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead roles. It is a remake of the 2011 Tamil hit, Muni 2: Kanchana. The film also stars Ashwini Kalsekar, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi, and Ayesha Raza in pivotal roles. The original name of the film was changed after the makers received a legal notice from Shri Rajput Karni Sena who claimed that the title was demeaning towards Goddess Laxmi.

