Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Ajaz Khan, arrested in drug case, tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, has tested positive for COVID-19. According to NCB, Khan has been shifted to a hospital. The officers involved in this probe will also undergo a COVID-19 test. Khan's medical examination was conducted on Sunday following which his report came out positive for the viral infection, the NCB official said, adding that the actor will be shifted to a hospital.

NCB on Saturday conducted a raid at the residence of a TV actor and seized drugs in Mumbai's Lokhandwala following the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan who was arrested earlier this week in connection with a drug probe.

It is being reported that the actor and a woman of foreign nationality, who lived with him, left the residence minutes before the raid took place. The NCB is on the lookout for the duo.

Khan said was quoted by ANI, "Only 4 sleeping pills were found at my home. My wife has suffered a miscarriage & is using these pills as antidepressants."

Earlier, the agency had on Friday conducted raids in Navi Mumbai and Jogeshwari areas based on clues found after questioning of Ajaz. He has been remanded to the custody of NCB till April 3 in connection with the Batata Gang drug case.

Officials involved in the probe against Khan will also

undergo test for COVID-19, he added.

Last Tuesday, Khan was initially detained by the NCB's

Mumbai zonal unit after he landed at the city airport from

Rajasthan.

His name had cropped up during the interrogation of

arrested drug peddler Shadab Batata, the official said.

Accordingly, Khan was questioned by the NCB at its

office in south Mumbai and his statement was recorded.

After examining his role in the crime, he was placed

under arrest and later remanded in the NCB's custody by a

local court, the official said.