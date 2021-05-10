Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN Aishwarya Rai Bachchan treats fans with unseen picture of daughter Aaradhya on Mother's Day 2021

May 9th marked the celebration of Mother's Day 2021 all over the country. It is one of those days when you are supposed to make your moms feel special and loved. Social media was filled with emotional posts dedicated to mothers made by not just common people but also by our favourite celebrities. One amongst those was actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who on the occasion shared an adorable picture with not just her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan but also her parents. The unseen picture showed the little girl clad in her mother's arms while Aishwarya laid with her eyes closed and calm on her face. Alongside the same, the caption read, "MY LOVE… MY LIFE… ETERNALLY, INFINITELY, UNCONDITIONALLY” with a heart emoji.

Speaking about the other photo, it featured Aishwarya, daughter Aaradhya and the actress' parents posing for the camera. Aishwarya, who is known for posting on festivals and special occasions wrote, "LOVE OF MY LIFE."

Have a look at her Instagram posts here:

Her photo caught the attention of fans who lauded the mother-daughter for their chemistry and pics, One of them wrote, "Love both of you," while another one commented, "Really beautiful happy mothers day."

Aishwarya's last post was made on the occasion of her 14th wedding anniversary with actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan. It was a screenshot of the video call with him and also featured their adorable daughter by side the side of a bouquet of flowers. The duo celebrated the occasion at separate places because of the fact that he was shooting for his upcoming film Dasvi in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, have a look at what she posted on Holi, Lohri and other occasions:

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in 'Fanney Khan' which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Next up she will feature in Mani Ratnam directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan.' Abhishek, on the other hand, was seen in The Big Bull which released on Disney Plus Hotstar.