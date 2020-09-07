Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN_ARB Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares adorable picture of Aaradhya with her Teachers' Day card

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan keeps her fans updated about her special moments with her family and little angel Aaradhya. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture of Aaradhya's Teachers' Day celebrations. The picture showed Aaradhya posing with a card she made. The little munchkin can be seen donning a white polo neck t-shirt with blue stripes. The handmade card reads, "Thank you and love you my dearest" along with a description of each alphabet of the word TEACHER. The card ends with, "Happy Teacher’s Day. Love You"

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya along with Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID19 last month. While the mother-daughter duo was asymptomatic in the beginning, they were rushed to the hospital after complaining of sore throat and fever. After recovering from the deadly disease, she shared a post thanking her fans for all the love and wishes. She said that she is 'truly overwhelmed' and also wished that the fans stay safe amid the pandemic.

Sharing a picture of Aaradhya and her hands making a form of a heart, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote, "THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers, Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ...and me...TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL...ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt...Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS...LOVE YOU All too."

On the mother-daughter duo's discharge, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, अपनी छोटी बिटिया , और बहुरानी को ,अस्पताल से मुक्ति मिलने पर ; मैं रोक ना पाया अपने आंसू प्रभु तेरी कृपा अपार , अपरम्पार."( On seeing my little daughter and daughter-in-law getting discharged from the hospital, I couldn't hold back my tears. Lord, your blessings are infinite)." He also shared an adorable picture of the mother-daughter duo alongside his heartfelt post.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan also informed fans about the health conditions of the members of the Bachchan family. He tweeted, "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

