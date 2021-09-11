After Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif's engagement rumours went viral, actor's family asked him for sweets

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE (Left) Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif, (Right) Vicky Kaushal- Sunny Kaushal

Last month, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif set the internet ablaze after rumours of their engagement went viral. It was said that the duo had their Roka ceremony. However, the news was denied by Katrina's team who said that she was shooting with Salman Khan for Tiger 3 on the said day. Now, Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal has spilled the beans about their parent's reaction to the rumours. Sunny said that Vicky Kaushal had gone to the gym when the rumours broke the internet and their parents teased him about the same when he returned home.

Sunny Kaushal told SpotboyE, "I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)’. And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)'."

Sunny Kaushal added, "We don’t know where it all came from, but we all were laughing so hard because of that."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been tight-lipped about their relationship. While they have not confirmed that they are dating, their various appearances at public events or their outings together hint at something else. The two were captured by the paparazzi at the special screening of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah last month. They tried to dodge everyone by not stepping in and out together.

Not only this but the two of them even tested positive for coronavirus this year in a day's gap. They even rang in New Year 2021 together in Alibaug with their siblings, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif.