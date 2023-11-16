Aditya Roy Kapur's net worth: From luxurious cars to passion for art, Know all about his lavish lifestyle

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur who began his career with film London Dreams has captivated everyone his acting skills, and Aditya Roy Kapoor landed many great projects that added to his net worth. On his birthday, let's take a look at the riches and the net worth of Aditya Roy Kapur.

Aditya Roy Kapur's fees, endorsement:

According to a report in HerZindagi, Aditya Roy Kapur estimated net worth is around INR 89 crores. He charges INR 5-6 crores for each movie, earning about INR 70 lakhs per month. Besides movies, he makes money through brand endorsements, charging INR 1 crore for each. According to reports, the actor is associated with popular brands such as Diesel, Gio Eyewear and more.

Plush apartment in Mumbai

Aditya Roy Kapur resides in the upscale neighbourhood of Bandra in Mumbai. His impressive bachelor pad, overlooking the sea, was meticulously designed by Ashiesh Shah. The house is equipped with modern luxuries and other unique amenities. But the main attraction of Kapur's bachelor pad is the piano gifted by his mother and the pool table.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s Swanky Automobiles

As reported by GQ, Aditya Roy Kapur's impressive car collection boasts a Mercedes Benz S-Class valued at around Rs 1.69 crore and a sleek BMW 5-Series, priced between Rs 64.50 - 74.50 lakh. However, the spotlight in Kapur's garage is on his remarkable range of bikes.

Aditya Roy Kapur had his first commercial success with the musical romance Aashiqui 2 in 2013. In the same year, the romantic comedy Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani emerged as his highest-grossing release, and won him several accolades. His several notable works include Daawat-e-Ishq, Fitoor, Ok Jaanu and Kalank , Kapur starred in the thriller film Malang , the black comedy Ludo and the thriller series The Night Manager.

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in action thriller film Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy. It is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam. It revolves around a murder investigation which becomes complicated after the police discover two lookalike suspects.

