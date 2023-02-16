Shocking! Aditya Roy Kapur's female fan forcefully tries to kiss him, netizens call it 'harassment'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Female fan tries to kiss Aditya Roy Kapur forcefully

Aditya Roy Kapur, who enjoys a great fan following among women, found in a tough spot after his female fan tried to forcefully kiss him. It happened when the actor stepped out of the theatre to interact with his fans post The Night Manager screening in Mumbai. A video, which has been doing rounds on social media, shows a female fan approaching Aditya for a selfie. She can be seen trying to wrap her arms around the actor and hold his face.

After taking the picture, she forcefully tried to kiss the actor on his cheek but Aditya managed to pull away. She, however attempted to kiss him again. She eventually kiss his hand before he left the spot. While Aditya hid his discomfort behind a smile, netizens called her out for 'harassing' the actor. A user wrote,"Oh god! This kind of harassment is not right! What is wrong with people? Even I like him but I won’t forcefully try to kiss him, that’s pure harassment!" Another added, 'If a man did the same, the post would be different."

A third comment read, "People have no sense of boundaries, think of celebs as some public property." Some also lauded Aditya for maintaining his calm, "This is so so so wrong! Fans need to know their limits. Its so good from Adi' s side, the way he is handling her ..if he would have snapped at her (which he should), people would have mad a fuss about it! Poor Adi."

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur is gearing up for his upcoming show The Night Manager, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Shobita Dhulipala. The original British TV series The Night Manager starred Tom Hiddleston and was based on John Le Carre's spy thriller. ALSO READ: The Night Manager Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor lock horns in Indian remake

Talking about his role, Aditya said, "When I saw the original show, what struck me was the journey the character goes through. He is someone who first doesn't want to get involved, but then due to a certain twist of fate, he feels compelled to. The show then goes on to see him go through all the trials and tribulations he faces." Created and directed by Sandeep Modi, the show is expected to amass good popularity.

