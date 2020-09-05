Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITIRAOHYDARI Aditi Rao Hydari’s workout video with her dog will make you go aww

Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the most beautiful and elegant looking actresses in B-town. While she enjoys a great fan following in Bollywood, there are a lot of admirers of her in down south. Aditi is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her daily life events.

Today on the release of her film V the actress shared a post on her Instagram handle. The post is of a video where she is seen snuggling with her dog. In the short clip, Aditi is also seen doing some stretches along with her lovely pet. Captioning the video she wrote, “#V are waiting for you” and tagged the cast and crew of the film V namely Nani Sudheer Babu and Nivetha Thomas.

As soon as the video was shared, it received a lot of comments from the actor’s fans on how cute she looks in the video and how adorable her dog is.

Aditi Rao Hydari made her on-sreen debut with Malayalam film Prajapathi in 2006. Ever since then she is a popular face in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films.

On the work front Aditi’s recent her Tollywood film V got released on OTT platform. Apart from it, her Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum was also released digitally. Talking about her upcoming projects, the actress has two other Tamil films in her kitty. Aditi will be seen sharing the screen space opposite Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal in choreographer Brinda Master’s directorial debut, named Hey Sinamika. She will also star in actor Dhanush’s directorial venture, where she will be seen sharing the screen with Dhanush himself and actor Nagarjuna Akkineni.

