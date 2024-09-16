Aditi Rao Hydari is now married to Siddharth, actor shares heartwarming pictures from her simple wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's wedding pictures are out now

Heeramandi actor Aditi Rao Hydari married her long-time boyfriend and finance Siddharth in an intimate wedding. The actor has now shared photos from her simple wedding on Instagram. The actors got married at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy temple.

Aditi and Siddharth's wedding photo are out

Aditi shared two separate posts on Instagram, one where the actors can be seen posing at their home and the second are snapshots of their wedding rituals. "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars...To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu," read their caption.

See the photos here:

Aditi Rao Hydari's wedding look

Aditi Rao Hydari chose a Sabyasachi tissue organza lehenga with intricate golden zari embroidery. Her golden blouse featured a hand-embroidered border and subtle stripes to complement her saree. Siddharth, on the other hand, complemented the bride beautifully with an intricately crafted traditional Veshti bottom and a classic kurta with subtle embroidery. Their costumes together perfectly conveyed the grandeur and beauty of their South Indian wedding.

The couple got engaged in 2024

For the unversed, Aditi and Siddharth officially announced their engagement in March of this year via an emotional Instagram post. Aditi posted the news with the caption, "He said yes!" E. N. G. A. G. E. D," while Siddharth simply wrote, "She said yes."

On the work front

Aditi Rao Hydari most recently appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi. The series debuted on Netflix earlier this year. She has also appeared in various films, including Ajeeb Dastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani, and others. Siddharth, on the other hand, has had a long and successful career in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. He has received widespread recognition for his roles in films such as Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Rang De Basanti, Bommarillu, Striker, and Anaganaga O Dheerudu, among others.

