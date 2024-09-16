Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wins best actor (critic) award at SIIMA 2024, check full winners list

Follow us on Image Source : X Check out SIIMA 2024 winners list here

The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) was inaugurated on September 14. For the unversed, this award is the biggest and most popular award in the South Film Industry. Just like there is Filmfare and Oscar in Bollywood and Hollywood, there are SIIMA Awards in the South. The list of winners of Telugu and Kannada films was released last Saturday. After this, the list of winners of Tamil and Malayalam films was released on Sunday i.e. September 15. The dominance of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai and her film Ponniyin Selvin 2 was seen on the second day.

Tovino Thomas was chosen as the Best Actor for 2018 in the Malayalam film industry and Anaswara Rajan became the Best Actress. She has been given this award for Neru. Along with this, if we talk about Tamil cinema, Nayanthara got the Best Actress award for 'Annapurna'. Chiyaan Vikram has won the Best Actor category, he has been given this award for the film 'Ponniyin Selvin 2'. Along with this, Aishwarya Rai has also registered her name in this list. She has been selected as the Best Actress Critics for 'Ponniyin Selvin 2'.

See the complete winners list here:

Tamil

Best Film- Jailer

Best Actor- Chiyaan Vikram (Ponniyin Selvin 2)

Best Actress- Nayanthara (Annapoorni)

Best Actor (Critics)- Siva Karthikeyan (Maaviran)

Best Actress (Critics) - Aishwarya Rai (Ponniyin Selvin 2)

Best Actor (Negative Role) - Arjun (Leo)

Best Director - Nelson Dilipkumar (Jailer)

Best Director (Critics) - Arun Kumar (Chiththa)

Best Lyric Writer - Vignesh Shivan (Rathamaarey)

Most Promising Actor - Kevin (Dada)

Best Actor (Comedy Role) - Yogi Babu

Best Actress (Supporting Role) - Saritha Eshwari (Maaviran)

Best Debut - Haridu Harun (Thugs)

Best Actor (Supporting Role) - Vasanth Ravi (Jailer)

Best Debut Actress - Preeti Anju Asrani (Ayothi)

Malayalam

Best Film - Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Best Actor - Tovino Thomas (2018)

Best Actress - Anaswara Rajan (Neru)

Best Actor (Negative Role) - Vishnu Agasthya (RDX)

Best Actor (Critics) - Joju George (Iratta)

Best Director - Jude Anthany Joseph (2018)

