Actress Sanjana Sanghi's family lays out red carpet for her ahead of Dil Bechara virtual premiere (PICS)

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJANASANGHI96 Actress Sanjana Sanghi's family lays out red carpet for her ahead of Dil Bechara virtual premiere

Dil Bechara debutante Sanjana Sanghi received a beautiful surprise from her family ahead of her first film Dil Bechara's virtual premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar. The actress's family laid out the red carpet for her in their home to lift up her spirits as due to the COVID19 pandemic, the film could not have an actual premiere. Sanjana shared the picture from her red carpet moment on her Instagram stories.

She wrote, "My family didn’t want Kizie to miss out the premiere night, that Dil Bechara, in very different circumstances, would have had. They laid out the red carpet inside our home. Grateful"

Check out the picture here-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJANASANGHI96 Sanjana Sanghi's family lays out red carpet for her ahead of Dil Bechara virtual premiere

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara becomes highest rated Indian film on IMDb

Ahead of Dil Bechara release, Sanjana also penned down a heartfelt note fro her Manny, played by late Sushant Singh Rajput. She wrote, "My Manny, I hope you’re looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief. As @castingchhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair. Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It’s the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds. The day apparently has come. It’s #DilBecharaDay..Here’s praying for peace, positivity and calm to each and everyone. Milte hain. Jald."

Talking about her first co-star Sushant, Sanjana told PTI, "I was supposed to do this (promote the movie) with Sushant from city to city. The pandemic wasn't supposed to be a reality and he was going to be by my side through this. But to be doing this while dealing with personal loss is very challenging. Right now, I am trying to be courageous. I know he is looking over me. I am feeling an immense amount of gratitude. The love that we are receiving from people is giving both Mukesh and me a lot of strength. I am feeling an equal amount of numbness and gratitude."

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. The actor's last film Dil Bechara was earlier supposed to hit the screens on May 8 but was pushed forward due to COVID19 pandemic. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film is the official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Greene's book with the same name.

Watch Dil Bechara: Trailer

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Sushant Singh Rajput grooving with onscreen grandmother during Dil Bechara shoot

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage