Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALISURI Actress Rupali Suri tests COVID-19 positive

After actress Natasha Suri tested Covid-19 positive, her sister, actress Rupali Suri, has now confirmed contracting the coronavirus. Rupali wrote on Instagram Stories on Friday: "I am detected covid positive. I had series of symptoms like fever, choked nose and throat, loss of smell and so on. But in all this I continued my yoga and breathing exercises... of course not in a vigorous way. But to keep myself sparked up it's a mind over body game. It's a serious illness. It can shake you up. But, positive mind can defeat positive Covid."

Rupali is in "constant touch with the doctors and they have asked me to be home quarantined". "I am taking all the medications prescribed and actually am in good spirits," she added.

ALSO READ: Actor Natasha Suri tests COVID19 positive, to skip Bipasha Basu starrer Dangerous promotions

Image Source : INSTA Rupali Suri's post

Image Source : INSTA Rupali Suri's post

Image Source : INSTA Rupali Suri's post

A few days back Former Miss India World and her actress sister Natasha told Bombay Times, "Around six days ago, I had gone to Pune for some urgent work. After I came back, I fell ill and had fever, sore throat and weakness.

I underwent a test three days ago, which came positive. Currently, I am in home quarantine. I still have fever and weakness. I am on medication and also taking immunity boosters. I live with my grandmother and sister, so I will get them tested, too."

-With IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage