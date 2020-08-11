Image Source : INDIA TV Sanjay Dutt announces short break from work for medical treatment

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has announced a short break from work due to medical reasons and also, urged fans and well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. This announcement comes a day after the actor was discharged from the Lilavati hospital after spending two days. Sanjay Dutt was taken to hospital on August 8 after complaining of breathlessness. He announced in a tweet that his test for COVID-19 was negative.

The 61-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!."

On Saturday night, shortly after being hospitalised, Dutt had tweeted: "Just wanted to assure everyone that I'm doing well. I'm currently under medical observation and my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help and care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes and blessings."

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's "Sadak 2". The sequel to the 1991 hit, "Sadak", reunites Dutt with Pooja Bhatt, and also casts Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release digitally on August 28.

