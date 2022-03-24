Abhishek Chatterjee dies at 58: Fans remember Bengali actor; Mamata Banerjee shares mourning post

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BIDYASAGAR2K RIP Abhishek Chatterjee

Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee passes away on Wednesday nig. Reportedly, he was at his home when his health started to deteriorate and he suffered a heart attack. The cause of Abhishek Chatterjee's death is yet to be confirmed by the family. The actor made his debut with the Bengali film Pathbhola (1986), directed by Tarun Majumdar. In his career, he has been associated with popular names in the Bengali film industry including veterans like Sandhya Roy, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tapas Paul and Utpal Dutt.

A wave of sadness has engulfed social media as Abhishek Chatterjee's death news surfaced. Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, too took to Twitter to mourn the loss. "Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee . Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends (sic)," she tweeted.



Abhishek's other films include Ora Charjon, Tumi Koto Sundar, Surer Akashe, Toofan, Maryada, Amar Prem among many others.