Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee dies after suffering heart attack at his home: Report

Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee is no more. He passed away on Wednesday night at his residence after his health started to deteriorate. He is said to have died after suffering a heart attack. However, the cause of death remains to be confirmed. Reportedly, Abhishek was shooting for a TV show earlier this week on Monday when he first experienced issues with his health. He was sent back home from the shooting that day. However, despite experiencing health concerns, he reportedly refused to visit a doctor.

Abhishek died on Wednesday night at his home. The actor made his debut with the Bengali film Pathbhola (1986), directed by Tarun Majumdar. In his career, he worked alongside Bengali film industry veterans such as Sandhya Roy, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tapas Paul and Utpal Dutt.

Abhishek's other films include Ora Charjon, Tumi Koto Sundar, Surer Akashe, Toofan, Maryada, Amar Prem among many others.