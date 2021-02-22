Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan teams up with Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur for Dasvi; shares first look

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur starrer social comedy titled, Dasvi. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav, went on floors on Monday. The 45- year-old actor took to his Instagram and shared his first look from the film as Ganga Ram Chaudhary.

The poster features the Ludo star sporting a rugged look with a salt-and-pepper beard, standing against a backdrop of a scorecard. "'Dasvi' shoot begins," Bachchan captioned the picture.

Abhishek also shared the first look of Yami Gautam. He wrote, "Meet JYOTI DESWAL". Actress Yami Gautam took the method route for her role in the film as a Haryanvi girl. She took lessons in the Haryanvi language as well and also worked on nuances of body language for the role. "This is the first time that I will be playing a Haryanvi character on screen. It is a completely different challenge for me," Yami told IANS.

Debutant director Tushar Jalota will helm Dasvi from a script penned by Ritesh Shah, known for Pink and Batla House. "From the makers of 'Hindi Medium', 'Angrezi Medium' and 'Bala', comes a hilarious social comedy 'Dasvi' starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur," a note from the makers read.

The film is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films.

Apart from Dasvi, Bachchan will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller Bob Biswas and The Big Bull, inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

- with Agency inputs