Abhishek Bachchan, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher wish Sikandar on his 40th birthday

On his childhood friend Sikandar Kher's birthday, Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday posted a throwback picture with a heart-warming note for the actor on his Instagram handle, calling him irritating but caring. Wishing Sikandar, he said, 'Little baby is getting old! Happy birthday, Sikandar. I can't believe you've turned 40!.'

Abhishek wrote, “Little baby is getting old!!! Happy Birthday @sikandarkher I can’t believe you’ve turned 40!! You will always remain my baby brother. The bond we share is a gift that I cherish immensely. You’re mad, crazy, irritating, disgusting, messy and I love you for all that. But, you are also the most genuine, loving, caring, funny and sweetest person. We’ve made 40 great years of memories to last us a lifetime and I know there’s a lifetime of memories to be made that lie ahead. Be safe, be well, be happy and always be you!!! I wish we could have been together today to celebrate but you are away working and that’s the best gift ever. Work hard, stay you and lots of love my baby brother. #aajsikukabuddayhai.”

Replying to the post, Sikandar said, “AB! I wanted to say rulayega kya pagle but the tear ducts are taking a break...I love you and always will... here’s to many more memories...ps: have cleaned out the messiness... but the other things will stand...”

Telling Sikandar that she misses being with him on his birthday, Kirron Kher wished son, saying "Many many happy returns of the day my darling @sikandarkher. I miss being with you on this day, as I do every day. God bless you always with a long, healthy, happy and successful life. Have a great day, year and life ! Lots of love and blessings always, Mom."

Many many happy returns of the day my darling @sikandarkher . I miss being with you on this day, as I do every day. God bless you always with a long, healthy, happy and successful life. Have a great day, year and life ! Lots of love and blessings always, Mom.♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🌺🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/S72uLtvnHW — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) October 31, 2020

Taking to the Twitter, Sikandar’s stepfather Anupam Kher also wished him with a candid picture wherein he wrote: “Happy birthday my dearest @sikandarkher !! May God give all the happiness, good health and great success to you. You are the bestest. I am sending all my love and blessings to you from NY. I miss us hanging out together. Have a happy day. Proud to be your Dad & #KherSaab.”

Happy birthday my dearest @sikandarkher !! May God give all the happiness, good health and great success to you. You are the bestest. I am sending all my love and blessings to you from NY. I miss us hanging out together. Have a happy day. Proud to be your Dad & #KherSaab. 😍❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/saqhqJ66aV — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 30, 2020

Sikandar will now be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. He has also made his presence felt on the OTT space with two web shows this year -- Aarya and The Chargesheet: Innocent Or Guilty.

