Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai has THIS to say about daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on her 10th birthday

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya are currently on a holiday spree in the Maldives. The couple along with their daughter flew to the beautiful island presumably to celebrate their little girl's 10th birthday. Her big day took place on November 16 (Tuesday) but the birthday wish from her actor-father came on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Jr. Bachchan shared an adorable picture of Aaradhya wearing a peach coloured frock standing against the birthday decoration. Alongside, he wrote a cute post for her that read, "Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says 'you make the world a better place.' We love you and god bless you always. #aboutlastnight."

Aishwarya, on the other hand, who is known for sharing wishes a little late has still not posted anything yet. However, she shared pictures of what seemed like an excursion into the ocean as it gave a glimpse of a pod of dolphins. Apart from this, she even shared a picture of a board that read, "Casa Bachchan."

Apart from them, Anupam Kher & Kirron Kher's son Sikander Kher also wished the litlle girl on Instagram. He shared a childhood picture of Aaradhya and wrote, "To my darling lady princess bestest… I love you very much … health shall always be with you and joy shall always be with the people you are around … god bless you … siku chachu #Aaradhya #GettingTallerThanPapaSoonest."

For those unversed, the couple welcomed Aaradhya in 2011 and are very active in sharing her pictures on their respective social media handles. Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot on April 20, 2007 in Mumbai and are counted amongst one of the much-loved couples of the tinsel town.

On the work front, Abhishek who was last seen in 'The Big Bull' and will next be seen in crime thriller Bob Biswas and Dasvi. While for Aishwarya, she has recetly wrapped the shooting of Mani Rathnam’s magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan.'

