Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHOWROV_TUSHAR More pics from Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's Maldivian vacation to set your mood right!

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya might have returned to Mumbai from their vacation but the craze amongst their fans for their pictures is still not over. This is why some unseen photos of the trio from Maldives are going viral on social media. Shared on the Instagram platform by a staff member of the resort where the Bachchans stayed, the photo showed the three of them posing for the lens with their sunglasses on. Going by the picture, it seems that the same was clicked on the last day of their stay as they were spotted wearing the same clothes at Mumbai airport on Wednesday. Not only this but even Jr. Bachchan shared a post with the staff of the resort where they stayed and wrote, "A big thank you to the staff and management of the @amillafushi for making our stay so memorable and comfortable. Especially Gondo. Till we meet again."

The person who shared Aish-Abhi & Aaradhya's selfie wrote alongside, "Meet with Bachchan Family memorable time." See it here:

also read: Rani-Saif's Bunty Aur Babli 2: Where to Watch, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download and How to Book Tickets

Look at their pictures from the Mumbai airport where they were papped late Wednesday:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Abhishek Bachchan spotted post arrival from Maldives

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan spotted post arrival from Maldives

Meanwhile, the couple celebrated their daughter's 10th birthday in Maldives. The duo shared inside pictures from the intimate birthday party on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya posted three pictures from her daughter's birthday party and wrote, "My Angel Aaradhya's 10. You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya. YOU ARE MY LIFE... MY SOUL... I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY," adding a string of heart emoticons to it.

Abhishek Bachchan also shared a picture of his little angel on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says 'you make the world a better place.' We love you and god bless you always. #aboutlastnight."

also read: Bharti Singh's fat to fit transformation in latest pics with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa leaves fans shocked

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha. The duo who has shared screen space in movies like 'Guru', 'Dhoom 2' and more, welcomed their first child Aaradhya on November 16 in 2011.

Meanwhile, speaking about the work fronts, Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan'. As per viral reports and speculations, she might also be seen in Anurag Kashyap's directorial 'Gulab Jamun', co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek.

On the other hand, 'The Big Bull' actor will next be seen in 'Bob Biswas', which is based on the fictional character of the same name that became popular in the 2012 Vidya Balan's hit movie 'Kahaani'. He also has 'Dasvi' in his kitty.

also read: Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya making stunning entry to groom Rahul lifting her up, see inside pics & videos