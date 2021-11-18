Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SIDDHANTCHATURVEDI Rani-Saif's Bunty Aur Babli 2: Where to Watch, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download and How to Book Tickets

Bunty Aur Babli 2, one of the much-awaited romantic-comedy films of Bollywood is all set to hit theatres on November 19. Starring Rani Mukherji, Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role, the film happens to be the battle of OG and new con couples. This comedy will pit two sets of con artists, from different generations, against each other as they try to prove who is the better con couple. The sequel to the hit 2005-released prequel starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rani and Amitabh Bachchan in leading roles. The rib-tickling comedy is an out-and-out family entertainer also stares Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the role of a cop. In case you are excited to watch 'Bunty Aur Babli 2,' know where to book the movie tickets online, release date, movie review, how to download in HD and other important details here.

What is Bunty Aur Babli 2 Release Date?

November 19, 2021

Who is the director of Bunty Aur Babli 2?

Varun V. Sharma

Who are the producers of Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie?

Aditya Chopra

Who are the writers of Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie?

Varun V. Sharma

What is the star cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie?

Rani Mukerji (Vimmy aka Babli), Saif Ali Khan (Rakesh aka Bunty), Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh, Pankaj Tripathi, Mohit Baghel and Asrani

Who are the Music Directors Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie?

Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Shankar Mahadevan, Loy Mendonsa, Ehsaan Noorani, Julius Packiam

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Synopsis

As per Wikipedia, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy film that got postponed on both occasions due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari Wagh were chosen as the younger leads of the film.[6] While both Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan were asked by Yash Raj Films to reprise their roles, Bachchan was unable to confirm, leading to the Saif Ali Khan being cast opposite Mukerji.

How Can I See Bunty Aur Babli 2 Movie Trailer?

You can watch Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called Yash Raj Films.

Where to download Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie?

You can download the movie from YouTube or from the paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix once it is available on the OTT platform.

Where can I watch the Bunty Aur Babli 2 full movie?

You can purchase the subscription of Amazon Prime or Netflix to watch Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie a couple of weeks after its release.

Where to book Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie tickets?

You can book the Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie tickets on bookmyshow. If you book through Amazon Pay or Paytm.

Where can I check the review of Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage on Bunty Aur Babli 2 review on the link given below.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Songs