Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAYUSH SHARMA Aayush Sharma blames wife Arpita Khan for his 'added fat' during lockdown

Actor Aayush Sharma has been having cheat day meals during the lockdown, and he blames his wife Arpita Khan for it. "The lockdown has been a learning curve for all of us. @arpitakhansharma is surprising us all with her hidden talent. We all are being treated to amazing food like Corn flake chicken to mushroom pasta, minced basil chicken to lasagna. Yesterday Arpita surprised us all by baking this beautiful cake for my our dad. Thank you so much love..

"PS - please blame all my added fat to my wife. It's getting hard to stay on my diet," Aayush wrote on scial media. Along with it, he shared a picture in which Arpita is seen posing with a chocolate cake in her hand.

Aayush and Arpita got married in 2014. The two have a three-year-old son named Ahil and a baby girl, Ayat. The family is currently spending time at Aayush's home in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Aayush Sharma had undergone huge transformation amid the coronavirus lockdown. On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and shared that he has shaved his head. "Bald look or badass look... kaisa laga,* Aayush wrote along with his mirror-selfie in which he is seen flaunting a shaved pate. Reacting to Aayush's make-over, actor Varun Dhawan said that he is looking like a famous WWE wrestler "Stone Cold".

Aayush and Arpita welcomed their second child- daughter Ayat on 27 December last year. The little princess shares her birthday with superstar Salman Khan. Aayush keeps sharing special moments with his daughter and son Ahil on social media. He shared a photo with both kids and asked fans to stay home during lockdown with their family. He wrote, "Stay at home .. spend time with your family and create beautiful memories Make the most out of this quarantine & stay safe."

