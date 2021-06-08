Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shares beautiful pic asking fans how they have been doing

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IRA KHAN Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares beautiful pic asking fans how they have been doing

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is an avid social media user and loves to keep her fans updated about her personal life. The star kid has shared a new picture on Instagram and asked her fans, followers and dears ones how have they been doing lately. In the picture, Ira, who turned 23 recently, was seen seated on stairs and as she looked at something beyond the lens. Sharing the beautiful picture, she wrote, "Hey... How are you?"

Reacting to the post, Ira's boyfriend, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare simply wrote 'hi' along with a heart-eyed and a red heart emoji.

Ira often treats fans to glimpses of her relationship pictures on her Instagram handle. Recently, she penned an appreciation post for Nupur. Along with the cute note, she also shared a montage of photos of the couple with Sassafras Roots’ by Green Day playing in the background. Sharing the post, Ira wrote, "You're my anchor.... #love #dreamboy #hashtags feel stupid. I love you soo much, cutie!"

The pictures scream love as Ira and Nupur can be seen enjoying their time together from date nights to celebrating his birthday, working out together, among other activities.

In April, Ira had posted a video of herself and Nupur on the platform. The star kid can be seen practising kick-boxing with her "Popeye" (Nupur), as she says in the post. She wrote, "Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing. What are my arms even doing? Also... dropping Popeye is clearly not my thing either #fail #firstclass #surpriseattack."

For the unversed, Ira is Aamir's daughter from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. She has a brother, Junaid.