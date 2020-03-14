Aamir Khan Birthday Special: 10 Best performances by Mr Perfectionist that make him the ‘Ace of Bollywood’

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is known to bring life to his characters with stellar acting skills. The actor made his first appearance in Bollywood at the age of eight in his uncle Nasir Hussains film Yaadon Ki Baaraat in 1973 but rose to fame by proving his acting ability in 1988 with highly successful tragic romance Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Aamir Khan has been in the industry for over three decades and he has given enough reasons to his fans to rejoice his work over and over again. It won’t be wrong to say that the actor has managed to become one of the most successful as well as influential actor in the industry. From action, drama, romance to comedy, there is hardly anything that the actor hasn’t done. Without being stereotyped to a particular genre or a kind of role, Aamir has always pushed the boundaries and has undergone drastic transformations to live up to the expectations of his fans.

If you are a 90s kid, you would have grown up watching Aamir Khan step into the shoes of a comedian, angry young man or a boy next door with ease. On his 55th birthday today, let’s go down the memory lane and take a look at some of his best performances that still make us go gaga about him.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)

Aamir made a smashing debut in 1988 with this Romeo Juliet tragic drama in which he played the role of Raj. Despite knowing that their respective families are bitter enemies, Raj and Rashmi fall in love with each other and decide to elope. The film made Aamir Khan a star as viewers loved him in the film.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992)

Aamir Khan played the role of a poor chap who tries to woo a girl with his innocence and charm. What happens next is a college event - the marathon cycle race in which he portrays his determination. Aamir Khan’s chocolate boy look and charming acting definitely made him every girl’s pehla nasha after this film.

Sarfarosh (1999)

If you are a 90s kid, you must have watched Sarfarosh hundreds of times just like I have. The film features Aamir as ACP Ajay Singh Rathore who unmasks the terrorists of the nation. The actor impressed the viewers in his tough cop avatar and his conviction was visible in his acting.

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001)

Ashutosh Gowariker’s film Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India created waves in the industry when it released in 2001. The film broke many records in India and also got a nomination at the Oscar. In the film, Aamir played the role of a rustic boy, who inspires clueless village folk to stand up to the tyranny of the British Empire.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Dil Chahta Hai is a film synonymous to friendship till date. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Aamir played the role of Akash, the rich kid who dismisses love but eventually falls head over heels in love with Preity Zinta.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Aamir as Rang De Basanti’s Daljeet aka DJ is undoubtedly one of the most loved roles of the actor. A fun-loving, loyal chap who would turn the world upside down for his friends, who takes life as it comes. On the other hand, he played the role of Chandrashekhar Azad as well and stood out from an eclectic ensemble cast.

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

In Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan pulled off the patient, restrained and quiet mentor’s role with aplomb. After the release of eth film, every kid wanted a teacher like him in his school.

Ghajini (2008)

For Ghajini, Aamir Khan pushed all the limits and underwent drastic physical transformation. The actor’s conviction for the role is much admired by the fans till today.

3 Idiots (2009)

Even though Aamir was 44 when he starred in 3 Idiots, he played the role of teenager and nailed it. Aamir proved that he is worth being called Mr Perfectionist. In the film, Aamir played the role of Rancho, a happy-go-lucky engineering student who believes in understanding the concepts rather than just mugging them up.

Dangal (2016)

Superstar Aamir Khan again underwent drastic physical transformation as he played the role of wrestler as well as a father in Dangal. The actor’s performance left everyone speechless.

