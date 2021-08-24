Aaliyah Kashyap's birthday post for boyfriend includes beach vacation pics, intimate kiss & mushy selfies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AALIYAH KASHYAP Aaliyah Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap on Tuesday took to social media to wish her boyfriend Shane Gregoire on his 22nd birthday. In her post, she shared some choicest pictures of the couple which included some photos from their beach vacation pics a video of them sharing an intimate kiss and a bunch of mushy and goofy selfies. along with the photos, she also penned a warm note for him.

"Happy 22nd birthday to my love! you make me feel like the luckiest girl in the whole wide world and I’m so grateful to have met you. i love you forever," she wrote.

Earlier Aaliyah posted on her YouTube channel sharing that she met Shane on a dating app. "On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke,” she said in a video.

For the unversed, Aaliyah, 20, runs a YouTube Channel on lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. Recently, when she appeared on "Invite Only Season 2", which airs on Zoom, she opened up about last year when MeToo allegations were levels against her father by actress Payal Ghosh, Seh said it bothered her the most because it was a misrepresentation of her father's character.

"The #MeToo claims bothered me a lot. The hate doesn't get to me, it is the misrepresentation of his character that bothers me. People think he is a terrible man, but ask anyone close to me and they will say that he's the biggest softy teddy bear you'll ever meet. This is what gives me anxiety, and not really the hate. I know that whatever hate I get for him is just from people who don't have anything better to do with their lives. My dad also has been trying to make more of an effort to keep his things away from me because he doesn't want it to make my anxiety worse," Aaliyah said.