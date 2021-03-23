67th National Film Awards: Mahesh Babu, Dhanush are brimming with joy as Maharshi, Asuran win big

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESH BABU AND DHANUSH Mahesh Babu and Dhanush

South stars Mahesh Babu and Dhanush were brimming with joy as their films bagged top honours at the 67th National Film Awards, announced on Monday. While Mahesh starrer 'Maharshi' won the award for best popular film, Dhanush bagged the best actor award for his role in filmmaker Vetrimaaran's Tamil hit. Delighted to hear the news, the actors took to social media to thank their team and fans for their love and support.

"National Film Awards Honoured and humbled to have received this prestigious recognition!! #Maharshi will always remain special. Proud of @directorvamshi for bringing a socially relevant story to light. Big thank you to the jury, the entire team of Maharshi and our audience (sic)." wrote Mahesh sharing a poster of the film.

Dhanush, on the other hand, took to Twitter to share his note. In a statement shared on the mico-blogging app, Dhanush said he is humbled by the love and accolades coming his way in his career of nearly two decades. The actor shared the best actor award with Manoj Bajpayee for his role in "Bhonsle".

"I woke up to this amazing news of being honoured with the prestigious national award for 'Asuran'. To win one best actor award is a dream, to win two is nothing short of a blessing. I never imagined I would come this far," Dhanush said.

"Maharshi" happens to be Mahesh's 25th film and it took two years for the actor to complete pending commitments and one more year to wrap up the film. Whereas, "Asuran" features Dhanush as Sivasamy, a farmer on the run with his family in a bid to protect his son who has killed an upper-caste landlord in vengeance.



The movie, which also features Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj, also bagged the National Award for the best Tamil feature film.

