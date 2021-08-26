'33 Years of Salman Khan Era' trends, fans recall superstars journey in Bollywood

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ITSSOHAILM Salman Khan completes 33 years in Bollywood

The actor that turns cinema halls into stadiums effortlessly within a few hours of the release of his films and dynamite at the box office, superstar Salman Khan has completed 33 years in Bollywood. His debut film Biwi Ho To Aisi was released on August 22, 1998. He played a small role in the film starring Rekha and Farooq Sheikh and his voice was also dubbed by another artist. Though he shot to fame with Sooraj Barjatya's 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya, his fans still remember his small role in his debut film. Recalling the actor's glorious journey, fans have been flooding the internet with pictures and videos from Salman's films

Praising Salman Khan, one Twitter user wrote, "You are inspiration to all of us. Your honesty, your personality, your attitude, your kindness in every way we are your super fan. We love you always @BeingSalmanKhan. Congratulations for completing glorious 33 years in bollywood. A pure domination" Another tweeted, "The Man of masses, the man who pulls crowd like none, biggest influencer yet so humble and generous personality @BeingSalmanKhan is."

Check out the viral tweets here-

Meanwhile, Maine Pyar Kiya was Salman Khan's first film as the leading man. The film was a hit and starred Bhagyashree opposite Salman. The actor has been known for giving back to back blockbusters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and others.

Currently, Salman Khan is in Russia where he is shooting for his next film Tiger 3. The superstar's look from the spy thriller has been leaked and has caused social media to go into a tizzy a few days ago. In the picture, the 55-year-old superstar is seen sporting long reddish brown hair and a beard. He is wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, a red jacket and a headband for the look.

Another set of pictures showed Salman posing with some fans.

The third instalment, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Katrina Kaif. 'Tiger 3' was put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid-19.

'Tiger 3' is the third part of the spy thriller franchise. The first instalment 'Ek Tha Tiger' directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second 'Tiger Zinda Hai' released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.