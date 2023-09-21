3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra dies at 67 after falling in kitchen

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Akhil Mishra dies at 58

Actor Akhil Mishra, known for playing the role of librarian Dubey in Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots', died in an unfortunate accident. The actor is survived by his wife and actress, Suzanne Bernert. He was 67.

He passed away after an falling in the kitchen. According to IANS, "It was an accident. He was found injured on the floor in the kitchen and died in the hospital. And now the body has been taken for autopsy. We are waiting for the reports." Adding, Akhil's wife Suzanne was shooting in Hyderabad when the incident happened.

Akhil Mishra, a popular actor known for his work in the film and television industry, appeared in various Bollywood movies and television shows. He is recognised for his versatile acting skills and has portrayed a wide range of characters in both films and TV series. Some of his notable works include roles in movies like 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', 'Gandhi, My Father' and 'Don', among others. He earned major recognition for his portrayal as Librarian Dubey in '3 Idiots,' which starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, R Madhavan, Boman Irani and others.

In addition to his film roles, he has also been a part of popular Indian television shows. He played the character of Umed Singh Bundela in the popular show 'Uttaran,' starring Tina Datta and Rashami Desai.

Akhil was first married to Manju Mishra in 1983 who had acted with him in his first feature film 'Dhat Tere...Ki' in 1983 and a serial 'Grihalakshmi Ka Jinn'. After Manju’s death in 1997, he got married to German actress Suzanne Bernert in February 2009.

Suzanne is known for working in ‘Ramdhanu - The Rainbow’, ‘Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd’. She has also worked in TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She portrayed Sonia Gandhi on the television series 7 RCR, and in the Hindi film The Accidental Prime Minister.

