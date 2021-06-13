24 years of Border: Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt goes on nostalgia trip; fans share best moments from the film

Sunday, June 13, 2021
     
Ace filmmaker JP Dutta's iconic war film 'Border' on Sunday completed 24 years. Actors Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty and Akshaye Khanna played lead roles in J.P. Dutta's patriotic film.

New Delhi Published on: June 13, 2021 22:50 IST
24 years of Border: Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt goes on nostalgia trip; fans share best moments
24 years of Border: Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt goes on nostalgia trip; fans share best moments

Ace filmmaker JP Dutta's iconic war film 'Border' on Sunday completed 24 years. Recalling her acting stint on the movie, actor Pooja Bhatt took to Instagram Stories and wrote: "Happy Border Day everyone. #24 years." Released in 1997, 'Border' is set during the period of the India-Pakistan war of 1971. Actors Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty and Akshaye Khanna played the lead roles in the patriotic movie. J.P. Dutta's daughter and producer Nidhi Dutta also took to Instagram to celebrate 24 years of 'Border'.

"Happy Border Day everyone. This day belongs to every Indian.. and the patriotism inside each of us...and the team that showed us just how much of it we had in our viens," Nidhi wrote, tagging the cast of the film. 

Suniel Shetty has re-shared Nidhi Dutta's post on his Instagram Story. Not only for the plot and actors' incredible performances, the movie also won millions of hearts for its beautiful musical score. 

Netizens also took to Twitter and celebrated #24yearsofborder:

Roopkumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam's song 'Sandese Aate Hai' was a major hit. After 'Border', J.P. Dutta did not stop making war-based films. He came up with 'LOC Kargil' in 2003 and then 'Paltan' in 2018.

-with ANI inputs

