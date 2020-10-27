20 Years of Mohabbatein: Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan recall fond memories from SRK-Aishwarya starrer

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUSTLYRICISM Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan recall fond memories from SRK-Aishwarya starrer Mohabbatein

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday marked 20 years of his blockbuster hit 'Mohabbatein', through a short video reel celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film. The 78-year-old actor who is one of the most active celebrities on Twitter, took to the platform to share the video reel and complimented it with a short note about the film. "Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan .. Mohabbatein is special for many reasons," the 'Zanjeer' actor wrote. "20 years of this beautiful love story, a roller coaster of emotions. Eternally grateful for all the love you continue to shower," he added.

In another tweet, he complimented the music of the film and said, "The music of this film is a treasure .. The lyrics, the composition, each song is exceptionally made .. Happy to have been a part of this film."

Bachchan's "Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan," dialogue from 'Mohabbatein' is still considered to be one of the most iconic dialogues of the superstar. Helmed by Aditya Chopra, 'Mohabbatein,' hosts an ensemble cast of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Jimmy Shergill, Kim Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, Preeti Jhangiani and Shamita Shetty, besides Big B.

Recalling the shoot days, choreographer Farah Khan told Pinkvilla, "Shah Rukh would come and he would learn it in like five minutes because he never comes for rehearsals and he would just learn the steps in five minutes, and that was the amazing part of it!" She also revealed that Aishwaray never complained about anything while on the sets. She said, "Ash being a thorough professional, freezing in London, wearing a white lace saree, drenched, and she would not complain. Her and Shah Rukh’s chemistry is something else in the film and that whole poetry of Ek Ladki Thi Anjani Si I think that has become almost iconic because of how they did it."

Mohabbatein will air on Sony MAX on the occasion of his 20th anniversary.

