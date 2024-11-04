2-time National award-winning actor Tabu is ruling Bollywood and now on to Hollywood | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : X Read Tabu's Birthday Special here

Tabu, one of the best actresses in the film industry, has proved her brilliant acting prowess. She has created a buzz for her looks and hit films from Bollywood to South. When the actress came on screen, she made such a mark that even today people became crazy about her acting and beauty. She has played tremendous characters in films like 'Chandni Bar' to 'Haider', for which she got a lot of name and fame. The self-made and successful actress's brilliant work is admired not only in India but also abroad. After making a splash in Bollywood and South, Tabu will soon be seen in a Hollywood film as well.

Ruling Bollywood

Tabu is celebrating her 53rd birthday today. Tabu's elder sister Farah has given many hit films in the 80s-90s. The actress entered the industry as a child artist with the film 'Hum Naujawan'. The actress started working in films at the age of just 14 and has made a special place in the hearts of the audience with her excellent acting. Tabu has been active in the film industry for 39 years. She started her career in the South as a lead actress in the Telugu film 'Coolie No. 1' with Venkatesh in 1991.

Tabu will shine in Hollywood after Bollywood

Tabu is a great actress who has worked in all kinds of films from 'Jeet', 'Saajan Chale Sasural' to 'Haider', 'Maqbool' and 'Chandni Bar'. She was last seen in the heist comedy 'Crew'. Tabu is the only actress after Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor to have given three hit films after Covid and now, she is also going to be seen in the Max series film 'Dune: Prophecy'. At the same time, she has won two National Film Awards, seven Filmfare Awards (record five Critics Awards for Best Actress) and two Filmfare Awards South. In 2011, she was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest Indian civilian honour.

