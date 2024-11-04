Varun Dhawan, the single dad takes on Jackie Shroff's goons in 'Baby John' taster cut | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John' taster cut is out now

Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John' has been in the news for a very long time. The film produced by Jawan fame filmmaker Atlee is being discussed for its action sequences. The makers have earlier shared two teasers that had created a lot of anticipation for the Varun Dhawan starrer. Now before the release of its full trailer, the makers of Baby John have released the 'Taster Cut' which is full of action, mystery and Varun Dhawan.

What is Baby John's taster cut about?

The Baby John's taster cut begins with a little girl's voiceover, where she says "A single ant may be easy to defeat by a group of them can even trouble an elephant." Further, Varun Dhawan can be seen in two timelines, one from the past where he is seen in the role of a police officer and the second is the present timeline, where he seems to be taking on goons hired by the main villain played by Jackie Shroff. Moreover, Varun Dhawan can be seen playing the role of a single dad, which suggests that his wife Keerthy Suresh might die in the film. Moreover, Wamiqa Gabbi in the supposed role of a school teacher is also a part of this taster cut. This also implies that Varun Dhawan's character might fall in love again with his daughter's school teacher.

Watch Baby John's Taster Cut here:

Salman Khan might have a cameo in Baby John

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh earlier claimed that Salman Khan will have a special appearance in Baby John and the actor has already shot his part in the film. Now it remains to see if the news is true or not. It is the maker's well-kept secret till now.

About the film

Baby John is directed by A Kaleeswaran and also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The film marks Keerthy's debut in Bollywood. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande. Baby John is set to the big screens on the occasion of Christmas this year i.e. December 25, 2024.

