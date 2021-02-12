11 Years of My Name Is Khan: Karan Johar thanks SRK for being the soul, Kajol for being an unbreakable rock

Image Source : TWITTER/@707SHARQ A still from My Name Is Khan

On February 12, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer 2010 blockbuster My Name Is Khan clocked 11 years. The film has been special for the entire cast and crew as they call it an 'inspiring journey.' On Friday, the director of the romantic-drama Karan Johar took to his Instagram to express his gratitude and thanked the cast for the film. He called SRK the soul of the film while Kajol was the 'unbreakable rock.'

Sharing glimpses from My Name Is Khan, Karan Johar wrote, "All we have is our stories and this one will be cherished forever. Thank you bhai for being the soul of this film. Kajol for being an unbreakable rock to Rizwan and us. To Shibani for writing a story that is still relevant in today's world... And to the entire team that embarked on this challenging journey together. I will always be grateful to each and every one of you."

My Name Is Khan, released on February 12, 2010, was Karan Johar's melodrama that narrated a love story against the backdrop of discrimination on the basis of religion and race. In the film, SRK played the role of Rizwan who was an autistic Muslim man and married to a woman Mandira, played by Kajol, who already had a son. The film was also screened as part of the 60th Berlin International Film Festival's official selection

My Name Is Khan had won many accolades and awards when it released in 2010. Like always, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's chemistry was much loved by the viewers. The duo has worked together in many films including Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and others. Also, before making their acting debut with Student Of The Year 2, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra were assistant directors in the film.

When Varun completed his eight years as an actor, he had tweeted, "Nine years of 'My Name Is Khan', a film I learnt so much on. It practically changed my life."

Karan shared a still from the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer and captioned: "Nine years of 'My Name Is Khan'... I feel so blessed to have been able to tell this story... thank you for creating it Shibani... and thank you SRK for living the role of Rizwan so beautifully and brilliantly."

He added: "Thank you Kajol for your eyes... your silences and more."