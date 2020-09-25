Image Source : FILE IMAGE 100 days-Sushant Singh Rajput's forgotten death mystery remains unsolved

'It's 200 per cent murder', claimed Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father. More than 100 days after suicide/murder of cine star Sushant Singh Rajput, the 'who done it' whataboutary still remains a toughly contested question. With more than 30 days under its belt to investigate the alleged murder or abetment to suicide theory of Sushant, CBI, is still silent. An agency which is used to media management, selective leaks, manipulated news report implant has not even briefed the media once since it started investigating the case in Mumbai. The much-touted Viscera report, which was allegedly found insufficient, is under re-examination in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for the past 20 days. But here again, there is no official word AIIMS. The only definitive words that have found credence from AIIMS is that of Dr Sudhir Gupta, Panel Chief of AIIMS. "No conclusion or conclusion opinion of homicide or suicide could be made by seeing ligature marks and scene of occurrence" - has further twisted the entire murder angle over its head. Neither murder nor suicide can be ascribed as the reason for death of Sushant - so how did he die. Did Sushant hang himself or someone killed him and hung him by his green kurta is an unsolved mystery - may be some Kali worshipers could throw some light on this unexplained metaphysical act.

Simply put, nobody knows anything and just like Aarushi murder mystery, the CBI is flummoxed in this case too. If CBI were to accept Mumbai police investigation, it will have egg on its face and that of its political masters. If CBI were to implicate someone, including Rhea Chakraborty, it doesn't have a shred of evidence.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput family lawyer Vikas Singh: Drugs, Bollywood overshadowing truth behind actor's death

And yes, we do need to bring in the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB). Suddenly NCB has uncovered so many drug chats on WhatsApp, that it’s feeding news channels like seamless Manohar Kahaniyan. Interestingly, all drug chats that have come to light are over 3 years old. Wasn't the BJP-Shiv Sena government then in power in Maharashtra. With chatter of Drug abuse so rampant in Bollywood since donkeys of years, the NCB with the help of BJP led government couldn't uncover any wrong doings in Mumbai. How strange!

Stranger still is the fact that actresses like Kangana Ranaut, who have openly claimed to have been drug addicts are not being questioned about drug links. Who were their drug providers, the drug peddler who supplied drugs to Kangana, the money paid for procuring drugs by Kangana - nothing is in question. Why - because she claims she has quit!! So how do we know that Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Dia Mirza, are still consuming drugs. Has NCB found any substance of abuse in their possession - if not, then how are these female leads, drug addicts.

But then, we are transgressing from the core issue - Sushant Singh Rajput.

By the way, we all seem to have given Sushant a clean chit on his substance abuse. Endless videos are in circulation, where "bhole ka prasad" is being smoked to glory. Videos which show Sushant smoking a joint with numerous female leads at his farm house. But then, 'ladke hai, gaalti to ho I jaati hai, uss bechare ko to ladkiyon ne barbaad kiya" - this is the popular refrain. As usual, we have put all behind when it comes to substance abuse by Sushant Singh. We are branding all female actresses as custodians of Indian culture, who have committed the biggest crime of it all - allegedly, they smoked weed. And this is their eternal crime. It's a different matter, that even if found guilty of substance abuse, the maximum prison sentence could be six months or a fine of Rs.10,000/- or both. And the accused plead guilty and head for a rehab, they will not be punished at all.

The continued media spotlight on all leading faces, would have scarred them for life. We have tarnished the entire lot of actors who have been shamed beyond popular imagination. Of these, how many are actually found guilty, is a billion dollar question - but, we have demonized them all. Just like cricket, all players are not match fixers, all actors are not always high on weed/ganja/marijuana. All actresses are not blood sucking ‘Dayans’, on the lookout for hapless victims like departed Sushant Singh Rajput. Still, we have the filth of so-called evil Bollywood on our plate every second of the day. And I can still state this with conviction, more than half of the Indian teenagers would love to make a career in dirty Bollywood and claim the title of a successful actor.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The opinions do not reflect the views of India TV )

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage