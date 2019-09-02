Zareen Khan thanks Anushka Sharma for standing up for her against trolls

Anushka Sharma, sharing an appreciation post on her Instagram story stood up for Zareen, and wrote, "Zareen, you are beautiful and brave and strong and perfect just the way you are."

Zareen Khan, the latest victim of obnoxious online trolling, has thanked fellow actor Anushka Sharma for standing up for her and slamming the trolls.

Zareen was mercilessly trolled for posting a picture of hers that exposed the stretch marks on her tummy.

After the picture from her latest visit to Udaipur was uploaded, trolls stormed her picture with comments targetting her for exposing her stretch marks.

Anushka Sharma, sharing an appreciation post on her Instagram story stood up for her, and wrote, "Zareen, you are beautiful and brave and strong and perfect just the way you are."

Zareen thanked Anushka for her gesture and said, "Thank you for the love and support, Anushka Sharma." Image Source : INSTAGRAM A Screenshot of Zareen Khan's Instagram Story thanking Anushka Sharma

While she was being trolled, there were also users who commented in her support against the trolls and applauded the actor.

Zareen, writing a note for the trolls in her Instagram story, said, “For people who are very curious to know about what's wrong with my stomach, this is the natural stomach of a person who's lost more than 50 kg of weight. This is how it looks when it is not photoshopped or surgically corrected. I've always been someone who believes in being real and embraced my imperfections with pride rather than covering it up." Image Source : INSTAGRAM Screenshot of Zareen Khan's Instagram story

Zareen had lost almost 50 kg before making her debut opposite Salman Khan in Anil Sharma’s directorial Veer.

On the work front, Zareen will next be seen opposite Gippy Grewal in a Punjabi action thriller named Daaka.